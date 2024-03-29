Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman shares brutal photo of nasty injury following win over Castleford Tigers

LEEDS RHINOS’ Harry Newman has shared the brutal photo of his nasty lip injury sustained in the 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers last night.

Newman, who left the field midway through the first-half for a HIA, passed the concussion test before sitting out the rest of the game with a horrendous lip issue.

The injury required the England international to head to hospital after the game for a number of stitches.

And now the results of the lip injury have been shared by Newman himself, with the caption: “RL wins again.”

Following the game, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said: “We lost Harry Newman early on and then we lost James Bentley in the first-half. We lost a back-rower and centre in the first-half which was unusual.

“Newman passed his HIA but he has got a nasty split to his lip which will need a fair few stitches when he gets to hospital. Hopefully there’s nothing structurally wrong but we will find out once he goes.”

