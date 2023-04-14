Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith on Nene MacDonald, Harry Newman and Aidan Sezer early exits and why James Bentley didn’t play

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has reflected on his side’s 34-10 victory over Hull FC.

The Rhinos never looked like losing after going into a 6-0 lead, with Smith still confessing that his side are “still not great”.

“It was a clumsy game all round but I thought we had enough patches where we showed enough flow with the ball to win it,” Smith said.

“I thought our defence was very good aside from a few moments when we were a little bit disconnected chasing the kicks when their young fullback found a bit of space.

“We are still not great, I don’t know if that gets a headline again but we have got plenty in us. We are a better defensive side.”

Smith also gave an update on Aidan Sezer, Nene MacDonald and Harry Newman with all three leaving the field early.

“Aidan Sezer went off with a HIA and he passed that so it was more of a choice at half-time to take him off because he had a bump there with a contusion in a sore spot rather than any concussion symptoms.

“I was keen to give Ash Handley an opportunity to play fullback. Sezer also rolled his ankle when he got kick pressure situation.

“Nene had a bit of general tightness and obviously he has been there through a hefty workload last weekend. That was a big game for him in terms of work rate. He just had lower body tightness and I wasn’t taking any risks there.

“Harry was on a shot-term turnaround and for a guy like him maybe it was one too many shady offloads! I took him off because the result was over and having him available for next week was important.”

The Leeds head coach also gave an update on why James Bentley didn’t play.

“James Bentley had a groin niggle and general soreness all the way up until yesterday.”