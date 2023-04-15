Tony Smith confesses social media is affecting his Hull FC players

HULL FC suffered their seventh Super League loss in a row on Friday night against Leeds Rhinos.

Tony Smith’s men defended well for the opening quarter of the game and had some chances, but as soon as Leeds piled the pressure on and scored, the Black and Whites seemingly collapsed.

With confidence low, Hull see themselves second bottom of Super League with just two wins from nine games.

For Smith, his players are also hurting with “pain” in the dressing room, but the veteran Australian boss confessed that social media and what players read on there can affect their confidence.

“For anyone who doubts, go into that dressing room, there is pain there. They are genuinely trying really hard. Everyone is just not pulling in the same direction,” Smith said.

“Sometimes we just need to calm down and it is hard especially for young people. I don’t read social media but some of them do and I am sure they get affected by that, I am sure that the confidence and spirits are affected and their doubts.

“When people tell you that you are not so good, you start to believe it. It is a tough one.”

Smith went further, describing his disappointment at the loss.

“I’m disappointed. It was a game where we had more field position and territory than previous games we’ve been struggling in,” Smith continued.

“It still comes down to converting those periods of game into points, the lack of converting that and putting pressure on our opponents and allowing them to go down the other end and succumb to very little pressure.

“That was disappointing and we are learning lessons the hard way and it’s tough for the supporters and those involved.”

Next up for Hull FC will be the Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.