Leeds Rhinos hit with injury blow to new signing ahead of Super League clash with St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with an injury blow to new signing Paul Momirovski.

Momirovski, an off-season recruit from the Sydney Roosters, was absent from Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad named earlier today, with the Rhinos confirming he will miss out due to “a minor injury”.

The extent of that injury has not yet been determined, though James Bentley and James McDonnell will return from suspension and illness respectively after sitting out last week’s win over the Leigh Leopards.

Youngster Ned McCormack is drafted into the squad. Leeds are also without Sam Lisone (suspension), David Fusitu’a (knee) and Morgan Gannon (concussion protocol).

Here is the Rhinos’ 21-man squad:

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith has named his 21 man squad for this Friday’s clash with St Helens at AMT Headingley in Round 5 of the Betfred Super League. — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 13, 2024

