Leeds Rhinos injury roll call as new signing still sat on sidelines

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith will welcome back forward Tom Holroyd from concussion and David Fusitu’a from knee injury for this weekend’s clash against Hull FC.

Meanwhile, Andy Ackers will remain out with concussion – as will Matty Russell who only joined the club last month on an eight-week loan deal.

For Smith, it’s about trying to manage the situation as best as possible.

“We have endeavoured to bulletproof all of our players as best we can but it’s the nature of the sport sometimes,” Smith said.

“You get hit in a weakened position and there are lots of big heavy men colliding. Fus (David Fusitu’a) has really dedicated himself to get himself in the best preventative shape he can.

“We are keen for him to get back out there and then he can have a massive impact on our group.”

In terms of those stars that have been sidelined with concussion, Tom Holroyd is on his way back after an elongated spell out, but Andy Ackers still remains out.

“We are certainly finding with concussions that no two are the same and Tom had a few side effects and little setbacks.

“In and amongst it he was able to do a fair bit of training. He missed a bit of pre-season training managing rehab with his knee so it’s been a mini pre-season for Tom and he’s in better shape than he was previously.

“There are no long-term worries for Andy. It’s a bit of an extended return to play given the symptoms he suffered and the fact that it was a delayed onset

“He has been training well the past couple of days.”

With the Rhinos suffering on the injury front, Smith brought in Matty Russell from Warrington Wolves, but he too suffered an injury in his debut for the club.

Though the winger will not play for Leeds against Hull FC this weekend, Russell will be back next week.

“He signed a two-month loan initially so we are very happy to have Matty as part of our squad.

“He has recovered from the head knock and the knee issue but he has now got a minor niggle that we didn’t want to push this week.

“He will be back in the mix next week.”

