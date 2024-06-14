Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet gives latest on Tiaki Chan deal at Hull FC

IT’S been that time of the year when Super League sides have been trying to bolster their ranks due to injuries and suspensions.

One of those sides has been Hull FC, who have also been decimated by the mid-season exits of Fa’amanu Brown, Jack Brown and Tex Hoy.

On the other hand, the Black and Whites have also brought in the likes of Yusuf Aydin, Tom Briscoe and Tiaki Chan.

The latter in particular has impressed for FC, but he is currently on loan from Wigan Warriors and will continue to be as Wigan head coach Matt Peet and the club see fit.

Chan is impressing at the MKM Stadium, with the former Catalans Dragons forward known for his lack of self-preservation in both attack and defence.

Though Peet is eager for Chan to continue his development at Hull, no longer term deal has yet been approached – if one will at all.

“We haven’t spoken about the remainder of the season, we will approach it on a week-to-week basis,” Peet said.

“He is loving it there and Hull are happy with him but there is no commitment longer term.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast