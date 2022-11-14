Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley accused of alleged Shaun Wane confrontation before Victor Radley incident

FRESH allegations have emerged from the alleged fracas between England World Cup star Victor Radley and Ireland international James Bentley.
The Sydney Morning Herald broke the news that the two had been involved in an alleged bust-up at the England team hotel with Bentley allegedly the instigator.
Now fresh details have emerged, alleging that Bentley attempted to attack England coach Shaun Wane before going after Radley, the Daily Telegraph has reported.
The publication also reported that Bentley was left worse for wear following an alleged head butt from Radley, with the Leeds man allegedly angry that he had not been chosen for the England side for the World Cup.
Both the World Cup organisers and the RFL are investigating the matter.