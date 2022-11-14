Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley accused of alleged Shaun Wane confrontation before Victor Radley incident

FRESH allegations have emerged from the alleged fracas between England World Cup star Victor Radley and Ireland international James Bentley.

The Sydney Morning Herald broke the news that the two had been involved in an alleged bust-up at the England team hotel with Bentley allegedly the instigator.

The Sydney Morning Herald has also reported that England Rugby League officials threatened to call the police on Bentley if he didn’t leave the premises at a hotel that Radley and a number of other England stars were at.

Now fresh details have emerged, alleging that Bentley attempted to attack England coach Shaun Wane before going after Radley, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

The publication also reported that Bentley was left worse for wear following an alleged head butt from Radley, with the Leeds man allegedly angry that he had not been chosen for the England side for the World Cup.

Both the World Cup organisers and the RFL are investigating the matter.

“The Rugby League World Cup is aware of reported incidents and is in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances,” a RLWC2021 spokesperson said. “There will be no further comment at this time.”