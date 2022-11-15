Golden Boot shortlist reduced to five as Warrington Wolves star and Victor Radley included

THE Golden Boot shortlist has been reduced from 19 to just five ahead of the award reception.

The award, presented to the player judged the best player in international fixtures during the year, is one of the most prestigious in rugby league.

Those five included in the trimmed shortlist are: Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Joseph Manu (New Zealand), Victor Radley (England) and George Williams (England).

That means that Tom Burgess (England), Ben Garcia (France), Harry Grant (Australia), Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand), Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), Mitchell Moses (Lebanon), Cameron Munster (Australia), Joran Schoenmaker (Netherlands), Brandon Smith (New Zealand), Jaydn Su’A (Samoa), Joseph Sua’ali’i (Samoa), Brian To’o (Samoa) and Sunia Turuva (Fiji) have been trimmed from the shortlist and will therefore not be in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot for 2022.

The award is being selected by Cameron Smith, James Graham and Reuben Wiki, with Adrian Morley set to present the award to the winner when the announcement is made.