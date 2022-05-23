Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley discovers fate from match review panel

Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley has been slapped with a three-match ban – his third suspension of the season.

Bentley, an off-season addition from St Helens, has already served four- and two-match bans earlier in the campaign.

After being sent to the sin bin in the first half of Leeds’ home Super League win over Wakefield Trinity last week, he was charged with a Grade C high tackle and handed a suspension of three games.

The match review panel observed that Bentley had “tried to tackle but (was) reckless about (the) outcome”.

The ban means that Bentley will have missed nine of the Rhinos’ first 17 games of the season.

Wakefield’s Jay Pitts also received a ban following that match so will miss Trinity’s home match with Hull FC following Grade A dangerous contact.

Catalans Dragons’ Julian Bousquet will also sit out a match, at home to Wigan Warriors, after Grade B dangerous contact in their win at Hull KR.

Chris Hankinson of Toulouse Olympique escaped any ban for Grade A dangerous contact in his side’s narrow defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

There were cautions from the match review panel for Wakefield’s Pitts and Hull FC’s Josh Reynolds, both for other contrary behaviour, and for Salford Red Devils’ Sitaleki Akauola for dangerous contact.

Wigan and Huddersfield Giants were both in the clear so have no fresh suspension issues for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.