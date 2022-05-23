The Garry Schofield Column: Memories of ‘innovative and ambitious’ Maurice Lindsay

I’m not sure we’ll ever see another Rugby League administrator like Maurice Lindsay.

Like many, I had my run-ins with him, and I certainly didn’t agree with everything he said or did.

But there’s no doubt that he was innovative, ambitious – initially for his club Wigan, then the game as a whole – and determined.

Cross Maurice, and you had a problem, such was his power and influence.

If there was a decision to be made, he got on with making it, and they don’t get much bigger than the switch to summer rugby and the creation of Super League back in the mid-nineties.

The game was skint and in a bad way, but Maurice had the vision and belief to push for the deal with Sky, who wanted a sport to show in the months without football and see it through.

But it wasn’t all plan sailing.

Leeds, one of the biggest clubs in the game, were wary about the problems of the crossover with cricket, but Maurice, knowing their participation was crucial, pretty much told them to like it or lump it. And he held his nerve.

Then there was the suggestion of mergers, which caused so much controversy and protest from fans. They didn’t happen in the end, but he still pushed on and drove his plans forward.

We saw some clubs with a good case for inclusion, like Keighley, miss out, while others, like Paris Saint-Germain and Gateshead Thunder, came and went.

But in the early days, the competition was vibrant, and it’s just a shame that the momentum hasn’t been maintained.

The announcement of Maurice’s death also got me thinking about the Great Britain tours to New Zealand in 1990 and Australia in 1992 when he was team manager.

Yes, he had his favourites, and given Wigan’s domination of the game at that time, they had plenty of representatives.

But he was still excellent in that role. Whether it was hotels, food or kit, we got the best.

We wanted for nothing and any problem was quickly addressed and sorted out.

Maurice twice tried to get me to join Wigan.

He offered me a lucrative three-year contract that I have to say was tempting, but I thought Leeds under David Ward could challenge at the top of the game and remained at Headingley.

Then, when Leeds launched their bid to sign Ellery Hanley, Maurice wanted me to go the other way as part of the deal.

It didn’t happen, Leeds paid £250,000 for Ellery and I stayed put. I’ve no real regrets, although if I’d realised what my relationship with Doug Laughton was going to be like, I might well have pushed that bit harder to cross the Pennines!

A treat in store at Tottenham

I can’twait to check out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, and I reckon we’ve got a good chance of seeing two cracking Cup Finals.

Okay, it’s not Wembley, but it’s a top venue nonetheless, and hopefully we’ll have a good crowd in, with some Huddersfield Town football fans turning out to support the Giants as they wait for the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest the following day.

Wigan should bring a decent following, especially as they’ve not been in a Challenge Cup showpiece for five years and not won a competition they’ve historically had so much success in since 2013.

Featherstone and Leigh fans should be out in force for the 1895 Cup final, and I hope there are also plenty of neutrals present, because as an event, the Challenge Cup final is an institution and a cornerstone of the Rugby League calendar.

It’s 13 years since Huddersfield last featured, and claret and gold ribbons haven’t adorned the famous old trophy since 1953.

It’s a tough one to call, because there are plenty involved at the Giants, from coach Ian Watson to members of the playing squad, who have plenty of big-match experience.

And, of course, Huddersfield have been going well and were 32-22 winners in their recent Super League clash with Wigan at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But this is a different occasion, a different match and will likely involve different-looking line-ups.

Coaching trio Matty Peet, Lee Briers and Sean O’Loughlin have already made their mark on the Cherry and Whites, who are throwing the ball around to the extent that after 13 rounds, they are Super League’s top points-scorers with 332.

I’m going for a Wigan win by 16.

Before that we have the 1895 Cup Final, and how I’d love to be sitting between the two club owners Mark Campbell and Derek Beaumont, both of whom are giving their full backing to the charge for Super League, with some eye-catching recent signings.

This is surely a dress rehearsal for the Million Pound Game, with two heavyweight coaches in Brian McDermott and Adrian Lam trying to win a trophy and strike an early psychological blow.

Featherstone have been strong over a good few seasons now, while Leigh had a tough time of it in Super League last year but have bounced back very positively with a rebuilt squad that includes some decent players.

I have spoken to folk who saw Leigh win at Batley last Monday, and they said they were awesome.

Featherstone were comfortable winners when they clashed in the league in February, but that was early doors, and Leigh have found their feet since then.

I think it could be extremely tight, but I believe Leigh will edge it.

Salford shine at home

Well done to Salford on a very impressive performance against Castleford.

Lee Radford’s side have found it hard going on the road, but after that opening-round defeat by Paul Rowley’s side at Wheldon Road, you would have thought they’d be desperate for revenge.

Salford weren’t having any of that, however, and I thought they fully deserved a second successive win after spoiling Rohan Smith’s first match at Leeds.

I’d say Salford deserve eight out of ten across the board, while Joe Westerman, who has been consistently good for Castleford, gets the same. For the other forwards, it’s six out of ten and for the backs, five.

I couldn’t get to Headingley for Rohan’s first win, over a Wakefield side who are struggling badly.

Perhaps that’s just as well, because my mates who did go say that while they were pleased with the two points, the match itself was so dull and short of quality, it would have sent my artificial eye to sleep.

As for St Helens, I was disappointed by their approach to the game at Warrington, who gave it a good go and were unlucky not to get something.

It looked a little too arrogant to me. I had hoped Saints had ditched that habit of turning the tap on and off when they feel like it, but perhaps they haven’t.

Death of another icon

What sad news to hear of the death of Les Dyl at the age of 69.

He was a great servant to Leeds and represented Yorkshire, England and Great Britain with distinction, as well as being a smashing bloke.

I remember watching Les play and thinking ‘if I can be anything like as good a centre as him, I’ll be doing okay’.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.