Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley reportedly offered to NRL club, according to Australian publication

LEEDS Rhinos star James Bentley reportedly wants to try his hand in the NRL.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that the Irish international is keen on testing himself against the best in the world following a number of successful years in Super League.

That being said, it remains to be seen which NRL clubs would be interested in signing Bentley, with one coach telling the publication that they had been offered the opportunity to bring him to the club but declined not to.

“He was offered to us and we looked into him; there’s no doubt he can play,” one NRL coach told the Wide World of Sports.

“But his discipline is his undoing and that’s why we decided to steer clear of him.

“Another club may decide to take the risk, though.”

Meanwhile, Bentley has recently been allegedly involved in a spat with England star Victor Radley at the England team hotel.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Bentley allegedly went up to Shaun Wane to confront him on not being included in the England squad.

Radley, according to the Herald went to the aid of his boss, before allegedly head butting Bentley.

It came after England’s semi-final defeat at the hands of Samoa on Saturday afternoon with Wane’s men going down 27-26 in Golden Point extra-time.

It was the first time that Samoa have ever reached the World Cup Final, but they will now face Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.