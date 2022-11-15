Warrington Wolves appoint ex-St Helens assistant coach as Daryl Powell’s defence coach

WARRINGTON WOLVES have appointed former St Helens assistant coach Richard Marshall as Daryl Powell’s defence coach for the 2023 Super League season.

Marshall has established a reputation for himself as one of the leading coaches in the game and whilst a spell at the Salford Red Devils didn’t go to plan in 2021, the former Halifax boss joined the Warrington Wolves.

Marshall will act as defensive coach with fellow Assistant Ryan Sheridan continuing as attack coach under Head Coach Daryl Powell. Danny Evans will take over the development of the Wolves’ Under 18s as Academy Head Coach.

He rejoined the Wire last season as Academy Head Coach.

Furthermore, Liam Myler has also moved up to become the club’s new Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach with Adam Gummerson taking the role of Academy Physiotherapist. Joining the Club are Ryan Conville as Sports Therapist, Ewan Atkinson as Lead Soft Tissue Therapist & Medical Admin and Tom Ashton as Sports Scientist.

Speaking on the progression to First Team Defensive Coach, Richard Marshall said: “It is a proud moment. We had a successful season with the academy last year and a lot of those lads have progressed into the first team, so it’s an honour and a privilege to continue working with them.

“From when I was first here, the likes of Stef [Ratchford] and Ben Currie are still here – they’ve had a big impact on my coaching career and vice versa. It’s been a bit surreal really – it doesn’t feel like I’ve ever been away. I’ve had a decent career outside of Warrington Wolves but to come back to my hometown team and help Daryl and Ryan was a really good opportunity and one I couldn’t turn down.”