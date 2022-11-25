Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield blasts British government for failing to release funds for Motor Neurone Disease research

LEEDS Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has called on the British government to release the funds promised for Motor Neurone Disease research.

Back in November 2021, the British government promised £50 million of funds towards research into the disease, but that money has yet been forthcoming.

Now Sinfield has expressed his disappointment and questioned just why the funding is missing.

“I’ve got some disappointment because they have been lost and left for so long,” Sinfield told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s something I think about regularly and this has been a huge part of my life for a couple of years as has spending time with Rob.

“My concern is if that campaign hadn’t started a couple of years ago, where would we be?

“Rob and co have done brilliant work with government to secure £50 million in funding but why hasn’t that funding been handed over yet?

“I understand that with anything like this, there is an element of red tape but then I look at some of the other ways they have spent money and I don’t think they have been scrutinised in the same way this has.

“That’s what I don’t understand and it disappoints me because there are people dying and families are being ravaged and being left.”

Sinfield went further, professing that there is no ‘valid reason’ as to why the money has not yet been received.

“I can’t see any valid reason why this money is being held back. This is important that this comes across, that the scientists work together and we move the dial forward.

“The £50 million is for research and there is nothing in there that helps families and all those other things that people don’t think of.”