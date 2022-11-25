Bradford Bulls set for more signings ahead of potential Super League push following arrival of Leeds Rhinos pair and Huddersfield Giants star

BRADFORD Bulls CEO Jason Hirst has revealed that more signings are in the pipeline ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2023 Championship season.

The West Yorkshire club has already brought in the likes of Michael Lawrence, Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson but more new faces are expected.

“To be clear, our recruitment drive isn’t finished yet and we’re still working collectively hard and smartly behind the scenes, to bring in additional quality athletes before the start of the new season,” Hirst said.

“So, whilst we are excited by the potential of our new look squad in 2023, we’ll only really know how successful we’ve been in assembling a largely new squad once the season is well and truly underway. One thing for certain though, is that we are doing all we reasonably can to deliver on-field excitement and success for our much appreciated loyal band of fans.”

Hirst has also explained that the new recruitment strategy has been the reason as to why these new players have been brought in.

“There’s a real positive vibe about the place, no doubt built upon, in part, by the arrival of so many new faces, including plenty of players, with us having recruited 12 new signings to date. As in any organisation, fresh faces bring in fresh enthusiasm, ideas and behaviours.

“Talking of recruitment and for the avoidance of any doubt, despite some popular belief to the contrary, these exciting and in certain cases, established high quality Super League and representative athletes haven’t been bank rolled by a new mysterious backer.

“They have in fact been recruited as part of our revamped recruitment strategy for 2023. Furthermore, they have been brought in within budget. That’s testament to our new recruitment strategy, which in short, has been a real team effort, in terms of identifying and signing the right players at the right prices.”