Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield makes next career decision

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield has made his next career decision following months of speculation over his future.

Sinfield had originally outlined his desire to resign as England skills, kicking and mentorship role after being replaced as defence coach at the start of the year by Felix Jones.

In January of this year, Sinfield announced he would be leaving following the tour of Japan and New Zealand.

But, the Leeds legend has performed a backflip on that decision, with England head coach Steve Borthwick now hoping that Sinfield will stay on in a role.

“Kevin is with us until the start of November and I’m hopeful we will be able to find an agreement,” Borthwick said.

“I think Kevin wants to continue his involvement with the team and I want him to continue to be involved with the team and I’m sure the players do.

“Hopefully when we get back to England, we will be able to put something in place to keep that going.

“It won’t necessarily be on a full-time capacity but I am hoping to have him whenever we are in camp and have him involved as much as we can when we are in camp,” Borthwick added.

“He enjoys it and he adds tremendous value.”

