Wigan Warriors launch appeal against Adam Keighran ban

WIGAN WARRIORS have decided to launch an appeal against the one-match penalty notice handed to Adam Keighran in the aftermath of his side’s 16-12 win over St Helens.

Wigan overcame local rivals Saints in a full-blooded derby on Friday night, with only Keighran facing a ban following the fixture.

Now the Warriors have decided to appeal the Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift that received the higher end of the sanction.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Rob Butler (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Denive Balmforth (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

