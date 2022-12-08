Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s return to rugby league seems as far away as ever after being linked with England rugby union job

KEVIN SINFIELD MBE is known far and wide, in both rugby league and rugby union, and his reputation is ever-growing in society.

Sinfield has already completed three challenges to raise as much money and awareness as possible for research into Motor Neurone Disease after his former teammate and lifelong friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease back in late 2019.

On the field, the Leeds Rhinos legend won everything in the game, captaining the West Yorkshire side to seven Super League championships and two Challenge Cup successes. He also earned individual accolades as winner of the Lance Todd Trophy (2005), Harry Sunderland Trophy twice (2009, 2012) and the Golden Boot (2012).

A director of rugby role with the Rhinos didn’t last too long, with Sinfield heading to rugby union at the end of 2021 as defence coach of the Leicester Tigers.

Since then, Sinfield’s stock has risen considerably with the 42-year-old helping Steve Borthwick to the Premiership title in 2022.

And, now England rugby union are wanting to bring in Borthwick and Sinfield following the sacking of Eddie Jones earlier in the week by the RFU.

That being said, would Sinfield ever return to rugby league?

The money in rugby union is, of course, always going to be greater given the level of investment but the pull of returning to the sport where he made his name is always a big attraction.

If, however, Sinfield’s stock continues to rise in the 15-man code – and being appointed into the England set-up would prove just that – it could well be another Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards episode whereby the former rugby league duo become two of the most revered coaches in rugby union.

And with that, naturally, it would be even more difficult and unlikely to lure Sinfield back to the 13-man sport.