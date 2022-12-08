14 players leave Championship side including former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards men

FOURTEEN player have departed Championship side Newcastle Thunder including former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards men.

Newcastle Thunder chair Keith Christie said: “We as a club would like to extend our thanks to all the players leaving for their contribution to Newcastle Thunder.

“We wish them all the best for the future and hope they all can take positives from their time in the North East.”

Dan Coates: The 23-year-old half-back made 12 appearances for Thunder across two spells in the North East. Dan will return to his former club, Midlands Hurricanes ahead of the 2023 season.

Brad Day: Returning to his former club Featherstone Rovers, Brad’s single season with Thunder saw him making 16 appearances, scoring five tries.

Jesse Dee: Before a lengthy spell on the side-line due to injury, the 28-year-old centre made six appearances in Thunder colours, scoring one try. Jesse joins fellow Betfred Championship side York City Knights ahead of the 2023 season.

Josh Eaves:: The 25-year-old was regular feature for Thunder across the 2022 season, making 27 appearances and scoring eight tries. The former Super League hooker returns to Whitehaven RLFC for 2023 in his second spell at the club.

Pat Moran: The 24-year-old Ireland international returns to his former club in SO Avignon who compete in the Elite One Championship in France. Pat made 14 appearances in his single season at Newcastle Thunder.

Craig Mullen: The former Super League full-back with Wigan Warriors, Craig departs Newcastle Thunder having made 20 appearances. The 24-year-old scored six tries and 11 goals during his tenure in the North East.

Despite it being initially announced that Mullen would be staying at the club for the 2023 season, he has decided to pursue another opportunity away from the club.

Isaac Nokes: A graduate from Newcastle Thunder’s academy, Heaton native Isaac made 27 appearances for the first team across two seasons at the club. The 21-year-old heads to Australia to link up with the Ipswich Jets for the 2023 season.

Lewis Peachey: Joining initially on loan from Castleford Tigers before making the move permanent, Peachey in his single season at Thunder made 22 appearances, scoring two tries. The 21-year-old joins Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Oliver Roberts: The Ireland international and former Super League forward with Huddersfield Giants, Ollie joined Thunder midway through the 2022 season. Heading to fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles for 2023, the 27-year-old made seven appearances for Thunder scoring one try.

Ellis Robson: Ellis joins newly promoted Keighley Cougars ahead of the 2023 season. The experienced forward featured 11 times for Thunder scoring one try.

Jake Shorrocks: The half-back spent two seasons at Newcastle Thunder following his move to the North East in 2021. The 27-year-old made 30 appearances for the club scoring five tires and slotting 38 goals. Jake joins Toulouse Olympique for the 2023 season.

Ukuma Ta’ai: The 35-year-old Tongan international and former Super League forward with Huddersfield Giants, joined Thunder ahead of the 2021 campaign. In his two seasons at the club, Ukuma made 34 appearances, scoring 13 tries. He joins York ahead of the upcoming Betfred Championship season.

Nathan Wilde: The 23-year-old middle joined Thunder from his hometown club Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2021 season. From two seasons in the North East, Nathan made 41 appearances in Thunder colours scoring three tries. He joins newly promoted Super League side Leigh Leopards for the 2023 campaign.

Josh Woods: The 24-year-old former club captain spent two seasons in the North East having joined from then Super League side Leigh Centurions, now known as Leigh Leopards. Josh featured 38 times in Thunder colours scoring 145 points. He joins fellow Championship side Batley Bulldogs for the 2023 season.

Newcastle Thunder have so far made ten senior signings for next season with Rhys Clarke, Alex Clegg, Curtis Davies, Jake Lightowler and Alex Young all joining from Workington Town. Robert Tuliatu, Marcus Walker and Nikau Williams also sign-up joining from London Broncos, Hull FC and Whitehaven RLFC respectively.

Thunder have also made two loan signings in Connor Moore and Daniel Okoro, who both join from Hull Kingston Rovers for the season.