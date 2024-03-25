Leeds Rhinos lose key man as Rohan Smith reveals if Super League club has received any disciplinary charges

LEEDS RHINOS have lost Paul Momirovski for this weekend’s clash against Castleford Tigers due to an ankle injury.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith confirmed the news today, with David Fusitu’a still missing as Luis Roberts gets primed to take up a position in the outside backs.

“Paul isn’t too bad, he was hampered a bit during the game and then was sore after it. He’s not too bad today, he will have a scan this afternoon to check the extent of the damage,” Smith said.

“I’m not sure he will be in contention this week, it will depend on the result of the scan. Ankles can be tricky at times, they sometimes feel ok but they can be dysfunctional sometimes.

“David Fusitu’a won’t play either. He is going well, it was six to right weeks from his surgery, it’ll be five weeks this week. He is not yet done enough work yet, he is going in the right direction and feeling good about his knee.”

Reflecting on last week’s Challenge Cup loss against St Helens, Smith believes his side were in it until the end.

“It’s been disappointing, we didn’t play as well as we liked. We missed a chance to put in our best performance to try and progress in the Challenge Cup,” Smith said.

“We were right in it even at 10-6 and then we had unfortunate call go against us which we weren’t good enough to recover from.”

The Rhinos boss also revealed that his Super League side did not receive any charges from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel today.

