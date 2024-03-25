Ten players charged from Challenge Cup Sixth Round with St Helens, Castleford, Wigan and Featherstone stars included

TEN players have been charged from the weekend’s Challenge Cup action, with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel having a busy Monday.

Super League clubs have until tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge, with any bans applying to the Easter Weekend fixtures.

Bans for players from Championship clubs, however, don’t apply this weekend as any Operational Rules Tribunal hearings would be heard on Tuesday April 2.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel has released these charges today:

James Bell – St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (higher end of charge)

Paul McShane – Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Alex Mellor – Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Brad Day – Featherstone Rovers – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

MacKenzie Yei – Featherstone Rovers – Grade E Dangerous Throw/Lift – Refer to Tribunal

Gadwin Springer – Featherstone Rovers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Ben Kavanagh – Halifax Panthers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – Grade B Head Contact – £250 Fine

Izaac Farrell – Sheffield Eagles – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cade Cust – Salford Red Devils – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

The ban to James Bell means he will miss the Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors – if, of course, St Helens do not decide to appeal.

