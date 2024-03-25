Ten players charged from Challenge Cup Sixth Round with St Helens, Castleford, Wigan and Featherstone stars included

TEN players have been charged from the weekend’s Challenge Cup action, with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel having a busy Monday.
Super League clubs have until tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge, with any bans applying to the Easter Weekend fixtures.
Bans for players from Championship clubs, however, don’t apply this weekend as any Operational Rules Tribunal hearings would be heard on Tuesday April 2.
The ban to James Bell means he will miss the Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors – if, of course, St Helens do not decide to appeal.
