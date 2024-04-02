Leeds Rhinos make appeal decision over controversial Cameron Smith ban

LEEDS RHINOS have decided to appeal the controversial ban handed to Cameron Smith in the aftermath of his side’s 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers on Good Friday.

Smith was handed a one-match penalty notice after being charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact on Castleford’s Danny Richardson.

After Richardson had kicked the ball, Smith was seen pushing the Tigers playmaker in the back with neither the referee nor video referee adjudging the push as penalty-worthy.

However, that has not been the case with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel with Smith potentially sitting out his side’s clash against Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

