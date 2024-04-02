Wigan Warriors to appeal Tyler Dupree ban

WIGAN WARRIORS will be appealing Tyler Dupree’s one-match penalty notice at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

Dupree was charged with Grade C Head Contact during Wigan’s 12-4 loss to St Helens on Good Friday. Though the Warriors forward was also sinbinned, he was cited but not banned for that particular indiscretion.

Now Wigan are aiming to appeal the Grade C charge.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.