Leeds Rhinos make second signing hours apart as Super League club prepares for 2025

LEEDS RHINOS have secured 23-year-old front rower Cooper Jenkins on a two-year contract for the 2025 Betfred Super League season from Queensland side Norths Devils.

On Sunday, Jenkins started for North Devils as they secured their first ever NRL State Championship with victory over Newtown Jets. He made 132 metres in the Grand Final and came up with 24 tackles. It completed a dream season for the prop, having helped the Devils win the Queensland Cup competition, making 19 consecutive appearances in the run into the Grand Final glory despite his young age.

The Newcastle-born front rower trained with NRL side Dolphins at the start of the 2023 season before having a breakout year with the Devils.

A talented youngster when he came through the Newcastle Knights development programme, he was originally a centre due his speed, winning a national title for 200m. However, a move to the forwards followed as he grew into his 6’4” height.

Selected for representative teams for New South Wales and Australia at junior levels, he sees the move to Super League with Leeds Rhinos as the next step on his career progression.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur said: “We are pleased to have secured an up and coming talent like Cooper and believe he has the attributes to really make a name for himself with Leeds Rhinos.

“He has been part of a successful team this season and knows the sacrifices it takes to succeed. He will add size and power to our forward pack and I am looking forward to seeing him here for the start of pre-season.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “Cooper is another great addition to our forward pack, he is a very ambitious young player who arrives at the Leeds Rhinos and Super League at just 23.

“He is an excellent ball carrier, with fast leg speed, especially with his strength of carry. Again, we have looked to add some size, presence and strength across our team for the 2025 season and beyond, Cooper certainly fits that bill, I’m excited to give him his opportunity at the Rhinos.”

Jenkins added: “I am really grateful and excited to be joining the Leeds Rhinos. It is a great opportunity for me to be joining a great club like the Rhinos under a coach like Brad, who is well respected in the Rugby League community.

“I am eager to develop and earn the respect from the players, staff and fans at the club and can’t wait to get over to England.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast