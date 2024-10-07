Ex-Super League referee Robert Hicks suspended by RFL alongside another employee

ROBERT HICKS, the former referee who is now the Rugby Football League’s director of operations and legal, and safeguarding manager Kerry Simmons have been suspended by the governing body.

The RFL say an investigation under its public interest disclosure policy has been launched.

Hicks refereed more than 500 matches, including ties at three World Cups, two World Club Challenges, two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup finals.

A qualified lawyer, he has worked in private practice, and joined the RFL’s legal and operations department in 2011.

He was responsible for the drafting of the sport’s first set of operational rules for tiers four to six as well as being the lead legal person on the 2013 World Cup.

More recently, he has played a leading role in the implementation of new rules and the ongoing legal case relating to former players taking action against the game over brain injuries.

Simmons is responsible for “promoting safeguarding, implementing changes and ensuring safeguarding practices are adhered to throughout the game”.

