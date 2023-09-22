Leeds Rhinos man will not be joining Bradford Bulls following Super League exit claims

RECRUITMENT and retention is in full swing for 2024 as clubs look to improve their squads for next season and beyond.

One Championship side – Bradford Bulls – are still very much in the promotion hunt for Super League as they visit Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

In recent days, the Bulls have been linked with Leeds Rhinos winger Derrell Olpherts, who has endured a difficult first season at Headingley after moving from Castleford Tigers in last year’s off-season.

Olpherts has registered just three tries in 12 appearances for the Rhinos in 2023, with injury and form hampering his game time for Rohan Smith’s side.

However, with Smith determined to rebuild and reshape his squad for 2024 following a dismal year in Super League – in which the Rhinos have finished outside the play-offs despite appearing in the 2022 Grand Final – there have been question marks raised over a number of Leeds players’ futures.

The likes of Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano and Liam Tindall have departed/will depart Headingley whilst Nene Macdonald is expected to stay Down Under following the birth of his child.

Though Olpherts has been linked with a move to Bradford, League Express can reveal that there is absolutely nothing in the rumours with the winger still contracted to Leeds for 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos have signed Mickael Goudemand and Lachie Miller for next season.

