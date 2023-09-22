Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson hints at Super League signing as he admits missing out on player

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has hinted that there could be further additions at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The Giants have confirmed the signing of Jack Murchie, but Watson has revealed that there is “a fair bit of space” to bring in new signings.

That being said, one NRL player will not be making the move after Watson confirmed that target had re-signed at his current club Down Under.

“If we can get that right guy then that would be perfect. We have targets but whether that one comes off or not, we don’t know,” Watson said.

“We have been speaking to a couple of people overseas about certain things and one of them there won’t be an avenue on one.

“The player has re-signed, it was someone we contacted but he decided to re-sign.

“We are always looking to make the group better and if that right person becomes available we will act on the back of it.

“We would always like to get better and improve. We have still a fair bit of space left but we have to do it the right way.”

The Giants have been linked with Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune in recent weeks as well as Sydney Roosters starlet Thomas Deakin.

