Leeds Rhinos name Forsell as new Women’s head coach

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed Lois Forsell as the club’s new women’s head coach.

The 28-year-old takes over from Adam Cuthbertson, who guided the club to a domestic double last year after winning the Challenge Cup and Grand Final.

Forsell was forced into retirement due to a knee injury but will now take charge of the side next term.

“We are delighted that Lois has accepted the opportunity to become our new head coach with the Leeds Rhinos Women’s team,” Kevin Sinfield said.

“As a player, Lois was an inspirational character on and off the field and she embodies everything we look for in our players.

“On behalf of everyone connected with the Rhinos, I would like to thank Adam for the outstanding job he has done with the Women’s team over the last two years. He has juggled his playing commitments, a young family and his university studies with his coaching role and has never given anything less than 100% commitment to the team.

“He has shown outstanding coaching abilities and I am sure that will stand him in good stead as he looks to the next chapter of his own career in the years ahead.”

Forsell added: “First and foremost, I would like to say a massive thank you to Adam Cuthbertson for everything he has done for the team since our formation. The work he has done, alongside Leon Crick, Anthony and David Gibbons, has set the standard for where this team needs to be in the future.

“I would like to thank Kevin Sinfield and the club for giving me this opportunity and I am very excited about what this group of players can achieve. The game continues to grow here in England with the World Cup on these shores in 2021 and I think every team will be stronger this season as the standards for the game continue to climb.”

Cuthbertson noted: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to coach this team. As a group they have come so far in such a short space of time and I know they have inspired the next generation of young players in Leeds to follow in their footsteps. I will remain their biggest supporter and wish Lois all the best. As a captain, she was our leader on the field and I am sure she will bring the same knowledge and passion to the role of Head coach.”