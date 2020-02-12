St Helens and Leigh continue dual-reg partnership

Leigh Centurions and St Helens have confirmed an extension of their dual-reg partnership.

The partnership will see Saints take Leigh players for the reserve side, and Saints players go the other way for Championship experience.

“It is good that we’ve been able to continue the partnership with St Helens this season,” Leigh head coach John Duffy said.

“It has been great for some of our lads to get over there and in the games they’ve played in already, they’ve been up against a lot of Super League quality players.

“Hopefully we don’t get any serious injuries this year but if we do we know we’d be able to count on Saints and bring someone in. I am glad that we are continuing the partnership.”

St Helens Chief Executive Mike Rush added: “I think the dual-registration between the two clubs worked really well last year, so we were happy to continue the partnership for this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for some of our younger lads to get some first-team action in the Championship with a good, competitive side, which can only build their experience and hunger to play first-team rugby.

“At the same time, it’s a great chance for some of the boys from Centurions to get some playing time in our Reserves, and you can see from the Reserve results this season the benefit for both clubs, so we’re happy that we can give them that opportunity again this season.”