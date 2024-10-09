Leeds Rhinos’ new recruit Jake Connor reveals he almost joined Super League side instead of Hull FC

LEEDS RHINOS’ new recruit Jake Connor has revealed he almost joined the Headingley outfit instead of Hull FC a number of years ago.

Connor has signed a two-year deal with the Rhinos as Leeds aim to improve on an eighth-placed finish endured during the 2024 Super League season.

The maverick 29-year-old spent six seasons at Hull before returning to Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 season.

However, Connor has revealed – in his first press conference since joining Leeds – that he almost joined the Rhinos whilst with the Black and Whites.

Connor said: “I can’t wait to get started with the club and get to meet the lads. I nearly joined the Rhinos a few years ago so it feels like things have come full circle.

“I know I will have people who doubt me, I’m used that, but I will be working hard to earn the respect of my team mates and the coaching staff during pre-season, that’s all that counts.”

Connor becomes Leeds’ third signing ahead of the 2025 Super League season so far, with Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins joining from Gold Coast Titans and Norths Devils respectively.

