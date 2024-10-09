Ex-Hull FC man Joe Lovodua released from remainder of his contract with current club

DONCASTER have confirmed that former Hull FC man Joe Lovodua has been released from the remainder of his contract to return home.

Fijian Lovodua signed for the Dons after leaving Super League Hull FC at the end of 2023 and has made 23 appearances, scoring eight tries during his spell with the Dons.

Chief executive Carl Hall said: “I would like to thank Joe for all his effort and dedication whilst at the Dons.

“He has been the ultimate professional during his time with the club and especially when speaking to myself and Richard (Horne) about his reasons for returning home.

“Joe addressed his teammates, at his own request, following the conclusion of our final fixture of the season against Wakefield to explain to the team his reasons for returning home.

“Some things are more important than rugby league and he goes with all our best wishes for the future.

“Finally, along with our head of development, Josh Riding. he has done some amazing work in the local community and I’m sure he will be missed by not only his teammates but all those youngsters he has coached during his time with us.

“Vinaka Joe.”

