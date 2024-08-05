Leeds Rhinos out of running for American football player as two other Super League clubs named in potential chase

LEEDS RHINOS are no longer in the running to sign American football player Cyrus Habibi-Likio, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Habibi-Likio, a running back who played with the University of Oregon and Boise State, was invited to try out with NFL giants San Francisco 49ers back in 2022 before turning his attention to rugby league and, on his own YouTube channel, claimed that he was invited to play a game in the build-up to the NRL double-header at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

He was then approached by the agency Pacific Sports Management who, of course, manage the likes of Super League stars Cade Cust, Tim Lafai and Brodie Croft.

Habibi-Likio claimed that he had an offer on the table from Super League’s Leeds Rhinos, saying: “I ended up signing with that agency and after that’s done, they go back to Australia. A few weeks later they hit me up saying there’s a professional contract to the Super League in England, and that team is the Leeds Rhinos.

“They are a very well-known team with rich history and culture. So right now, that’s my contract on the table and it looks like we’re going to England.”

However, Habibi-Likio’s agent, Chris Orr, told League Express that the move to Headingley has now stalled, as he looks to get his client a chance with Warrington Wolves or Wigan Warriors – the two sides that will play in Las Vegas next season.

“Leeds were keen but things stalled regarding his visa and RFL,” Orr told League Express.

“And after they didn’t secure the Las Vegas opportunity, we are now chasing the Warrington Wolves or Wigan Warriors.

“I think signing Cyrus would generate tremendous exposure for those teams traveling to Las Vegas plus this young man can play.”

Watch this space indeed!

