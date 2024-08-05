Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Boy have Wigan missed Jai Field; he was instrumental in the win over Huddersfield.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Boy, St Helens have missed Tommy Makinson.

3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Tore Leeds apart on numerous occasions.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Enjoyed a big performance in the win over Huddersfield.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Was phenomenal for Hull KR against Warrington.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

What a performance by Mikey Lewis against Warrington.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Lachlan Lam was instrumental for Leigh in their win over Castleford.

8. Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils

Yet again proved a handful against Leeds.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Yet another masterful display by Leigh.

10. Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos

Took the game to a massive Catalans pack.

11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Was vital for Leigh in the win against Castleford.

12. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils

Kallum Watkins was superb for Salford in their win over Leeds.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Yet another captain’s knock by Elliot Minchella in KR’s superb win over Warrington.

Substitutes

14. James Bell – St Helens

James Bell was a force to be reckoned with off the bench for Saints in the win over Hull FC.

15. Jake Burns – St Helens

Credit to the young hooker, Jake Burns enjoyed himself against Hull FC.

16. Jarred Bassett – London Broncos

Scored a superb try and was a constant thorn in Catalans’ side.

17. Oli Leyland – London Broncos

Continues to impress for London.

