Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Boy have Wigan missed Jai Field; he was instrumental in the win over Huddersfield.
2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens
Boy, St Helens have missed Tommy Makinson.
3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Tore Leeds apart on numerous occasions.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Enjoyed a big performance in the win over Huddersfield.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Was phenomenal for Hull KR against Warrington.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
What a performance by Mikey Lewis against Warrington.
7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Lachlan Lam was instrumental for Leigh in their win over Castleford.
8. Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils
Yet again proved a handful against Leeds.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Yet another masterful display by Leigh.
10. Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos
Took the game to a massive Catalans pack.
11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards
Was vital for Leigh in the win against Castleford.
12. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils
Kallum Watkins was superb for Salford in their win over Leeds.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Yet another captain’s knock by Elliot Minchella in KR’s superb win over Warrington.
Substitutes
14. James Bell – St Helens
James Bell was a force to be reckoned with off the bench for Saints in the win over Hull FC.
15. Jake Burns – St Helens
Credit to the young hooker, Jake Burns enjoyed himself against Hull FC.
16. Jarred Bassett – London Broncos
Scored a superb try and was a constant thorn in Catalans’ side.
17. Oli Leyland – London Broncos
Continues to impress for London.
