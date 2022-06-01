Leeds Rhinos prospect signs new contract

Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson has agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Headingley until the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old Academy product has made four first-team appearances for the Rhinos, two of them this season.

He is in his second spell at the club having stepped back from the sport in 2020, only to re-sign for Leeds the following season.

Johnson has also spent time on dual registration at Bradford Bulls in the Championship this season.

He suffered a knee injury while at the Odsal club which ruled him out for more than two months, but he could return this Friday after being named in the Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the trip to Warrington Wolves.

“We are pleased to have agreed a new deal with Corey,” said Leeds head coach Rohan Smith.

“It has been tough for him this season due to injury but he is a smart rugby player who is keen to learn.

“I am looking forward to working with him even more over the next two years.”

Johnson added: “I’ve been at the club since I was 14 years old and it’s where I want to carry on getting experience under my belt.”