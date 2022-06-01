Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provides latest on Cade Cust injury

Wigan Warriors halfback Cade Cust dislocated his shoulder in their Challenge Cup final victory, but the club have no timescale yet on when he could return.

Cust came off in the closing stages at Tottenham with the injury, which head coach Matt Peet says will certainly rule him out of the next two matches.

“He’s had scans and we know roughly on the injury,” said Peet, whose side make the trip to Castleford Tigers in Super League on Saturday.

“It was dislocated but it’s gone back in. We’re not sure on the timeframe for it yet.”

The Warriors will also be without Thomas Leuluai this weekend, following the club captain’s speedy recovery from a knee injury to make the cup final.

“It was always the plan to get him in for one week then let him rest up,” said Peet. “He’ll come into contention going forwards.”

Cup hero Harry Smith is left as the only recognised halfback in the squad, though Sam Powell could fill the gap as he returns this week from a six-match ban.