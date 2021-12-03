Leeds Rhinos prospect tied to new long-term deal

Tom Holroyd has signed a new four-year contract to remain at Leeds Rhinos until the end of the 2025 season.

The England Knights prop has made 29 appearances for the club in total, 16 of them last season when he also scored the first two tries of his career.

Holroyd, 20, says that he wants to keep on playing for his beloved Rhinos for a long time to come.

“It is a big thing for me to sign a long-term contract with the club,” he said.

“It has been a dream of mine and I want to play for Leeds for a long time into the future. I love this team and want to be part of it.”

Leeds head coach Richard Agar added: “Tom is still very young in terms of a front rower but he has showed us his immense promise with his performances last year.

“He would be the first to admit that he still has a lot to build on and improve in his game but he has a great attitude and has worked hard on himself in the last few seasons.

“We think he can go a long way in the game and I am delighted he has signed his new deal to keep him at the Rhinos.”