Eagles and Workington switch fixtures for new season

Sheffield Eagles have switched their first scheduled home fixture on Sunday 06 March 2022 against Workington Town to Town’s Derwent Park stadium to kick off at 2pm.

Minor delays to the construction of the Community Stadium, the new permanent home of the Eagles, mean that the fixture could be unable to be staged.

Workington have agreed to reverse the 2022 league fixtures between the two clubs, with Sheffield now travelling to Cumbria on Sunday 06 March and then hosting Workington on Sunday 24 July at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, with a 3pm kick off.

The club, when informed of the slight delay, cooperated with Scarborough Group International, GMI Construction, the RFL and Workington to find a suitable solution for all.

Speaking of the news, Eagles General Manager Liam Claffey said: ‘Whilst this is regrettable, we have moved swiftly to resolve the situation and our thanks go to everyone involved to helping ensure we resolved it quickly.

“In particular we’d like to thank Workington for their understanding and prompt assistance in agreeing to reverse the fixtures.

“The build is progressing brilliantly and, despite this slight delay, hopefully everyone can see what a fantastic, permanent home the Community Stadium will provide for the club, for years to come.”

Sheffield Eagles’ first game at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park will now be against London Broncos on Good Friday (10 April), kick off 3pm.

All those who have already purchased tickets will be entitled to transfer to an alternative home game or request a full refund.

The Eagles say that refunds will be granted and received within seven working days of the request.