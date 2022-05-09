Leeds Rhinos provide positive Zak Hardaker health update

New Leeds Rhinos signing Zak Hardaker has been cleared to return to training.

The England international suffered a suspected seizure two weeks ago, hours after his first training session back with Leeds after signing from Wigan Warriors, and taken to hospital.

Hardaker was present at training at the end of last week as new Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith took charge for the first time.

Leeds have now confirmed that he has been given the relevant specialist clearance to make a full return to training.

It is unclear whether he will be in contention to make his second debut for the club this Sunday against Salford Red Devils, with the Rhinos only saying that Hardaker “hopes to be available for selection in the near future”.

Leeds also say that Liam Sutcliffe, Alex Mellor, Corey Johnson, Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a and Tom Holroyd are now all back in training following injury.

However Aidan Sezer will be out for another four weeks with a groin injury, while Tom Briscoe will be sidelined for up to three months following ankle surgery.