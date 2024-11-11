Leeds Rhinos respond to Brodie Croft transfer rumours

LEEDS RHINOS insist that Brodie Croft is going nowhere despite some recent reported links with a return to the NRL.

Australian media have suggested that Croft is in the sights of St George Illawarra, who recently released their captain and star playmaker Ben Hunt.

Croft played over 60 NRL games for Melbourne and Brisbane but has spent the past three seasons playing in Super League.

He won the Man of Steel award in his first year with Salford, in 2022, then moved to Leeds a year ago.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Rhinos for another two seasons and any club would have to pay a transfer fee to recruit the halfback.

But sporting director Ian Blease has shut down rumours by telling multiple outlets that Croft is not available for transfer.

Croft was Leeds’ top try contributor last season, scoring eight times and registering 22 assists in Super League.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos have confirmed the details of their annual Boxing Day game against newly-promoted Wakefield at AMT Headingley.

The tie, which was won 41-22 by Leeds last season, will kick-off at 11.30am.

The club say that all five of their new signings should make their debut in the clash.

Jake Connor, who has signed from Huddersfield, and overseas trio Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia and Make Sivo could all make their first Leeds appearances, while Ryan Hall will be back in blue and amber after six years away.

There is also action at Headingley this weekend, with the charity ‘745 Game’ taking place on Sunday in aid of the motor neurone disease community.

Former players from Rugby League and union will go head-to-head under hybrid rules.

The match was an idea developed by Leeds great Rob Burrow and Ed Slater, the former Leicester and Gloucester rugby union player, before Burrow died in June.

