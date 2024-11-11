Hong Kong make international rugby league return after six-year hiatus

Laid low by the pandemic, rugby league in Hong Kong is now making a comeback and Gus Spence is at the forefront of it.

AFTER a six-year long hiatus on the rugby league international scene, the Hong Kong Thunder are back.

If you are wondering where the Thunder have been for the past six years, the Asian continent was hit hard by Covid-19 and a result, Hong Kong rugby league came to a grinding halt.

With the pandemic over, Hong Kong Thunder are picking up where they left off, making their international return with a 14-24 defeat to Japan in Hokkaido on Sunday, 13th October.

Much of the challenging work in the resurgence of Hong Kong rugby league has been done by their chairperson Jason Yip, who lined up for the Thunder against Japan.

Yip has been a pillar of strength for Hong Kong rugby league since their inception in 2014.

However, it is not just management at the forefront for the Thunder, it is also the players who all stuck solid during the pandemic, that are also flying the flag for the Thunder.

One such player is their boom halfback Gus Spence.

Spence, who punches well above his weight, earned his seventh international cap against Japan, quite different from the slightly built kid who made his international debut against the Samurais.

Spence also boasts being the youngest ever player to wear a Thunder jersey, and the youngest ever try scorer for the side, something the tackling machine is proud of.

The well-educated Australian-born half relishes the chance of putting Hong Kong back in the winner’s circle.

“I was born in Sydney, Australia, but because of my father’s work, we moved to Hong Kong when I was only four years old.

“Growing up in Hong Kong was a little different I suppose in that, as a westerner, I had to adapt to the Hong Kong way of life, but I did not know any different.

“Although Hong Kong is vastly different from Australia, as the years rolled on, I really fell in love with the place, it really is a sprawling metropolis.

“I played soccer as a kid and then crossed over to rugby union where I really found my calling.

“Initially, my father was against me playing the 15-man code and gave me an ultimatum that would evaluate my mettle.

“He did not think I was big or strong enough to play a contact sport, so if I wanted to play rugby union, I had to tackle my brother on concrete.

“No grass, no padding, I just had to roll my sleeves up and pray that I could complete the task.”

Whilst the gun halfback passed with flying colours at the task given to him, it would be the beginning of a love affair with the oval ball.

“Having played union around the world, notably in Paris, New Zealand, and Australia, it was our sponsor of the Hong Kong rugby league that reached out to me whilst playing in Paris.

“I had never played rugby league before, but always had an interest in the game and was invited to play for the Thunder as I qualified on the residency rule.

“My debut was against the Japanese Samurais and initially I had all sorts of problems with my paperwork because I was still only sixteen.

“I ended up debuting for the Thunder at 17 and hold the record as the youngest ever debutant for them.”

Although his defence is his number one strength, Spence has always struggled with his size, but punches well above his weight.

That teenage novice eventually became a pivotal piece in the Thunder squad and he has never looked back.

“When I played my first ever rugby league game, it was very physical and hard on the body.

“I am not the biggest bloke going; however, I think I have proved that I can withstand any punishment dished out by the bigger blokes.

“I still remember my debut like it was yesterday; I remember thinking how fast and physical it was.

“After the game, my parents wanted to take me out to celebrate, but I was too tired and just went home to bed.

“I remember thinking afterwards that I just played 80 minutes of pure physical brutality, but lucky for me, I came out unscathed.

“All of the boys are pumped that we are now finally back on the international stage.

“Our domestic competition is slowly getting back on its feet and we also have women’s rugby league in Hong Kong; all we need now is to remain competitive on the international scene.

“For rugby league to survive in Hong Kong, we need to keep promoting our game to the younger generation, they are our lifeblood in terms of development.

“Like any sporting team though funding is critical, without it, you simply will not survive.

“Not only that, but Hong Kong is also such a vibrant and exotic city, the allure and attraction of teams touring our wonderful city is a massive drawcard.”

Spence who is back in Australia studying a master’s degree in business commerce, believes his career would not have been possible without the backing of his parents.

“Sometimes kids take their parents for granted in terms of taking them to training and games.

“Truth be told, I owe everything to my parents because they have been my biggest supporters.

“Not only have I become an international rugby league player, without my parents backing I still might have just been kicking the soccer ball around.

“Either way, Hong Kong rugby league is here for the long haul and I am just privileged that I have been able to go along for the ride.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 502 (November 2024)

