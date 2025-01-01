Leeds Rhinos reveal 2025 squad numbers

RYAN HALL will wear his old number five shirt again at Leeds Rhinos after the club released their squad numbers for 2025.

Hall, back at Leeds this year after moving from Hull KR, takes the jersey from Ash Handley, who has switched to number four despite being an established winger.

The other starting wing shirt has been given to another new signing as Maika Sivo will wear two.

Keenan Palasia is the only other signing to receive a starting number, taking ten, while fellow prop Cooper Jenkins and back Jake Connor will wear the number 17 and 18 shirts respectively.

The only other change to the top 13 numbers at the Rhinos sees James McDonnell promoted to twelve.

Head coach Brad Arthur said: “The squad numbers system is something that was new to me from the NRL but I understand it is part of the game in Super League.

“I think the selfless attitude of Ash Handley in changing his number in his testimonial year typifies where we are as a group.

“The players know the squad numbers don’t guarantee anything but it does mark another step towards the start of the season.”

Leeds 2025 squad numbers: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Keenan Palasia, 11 James Bentley, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Morgan Gannon, 17 Cooper Jenkins, 18 Jake Connor, 19 Tom Holroyd, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Alfie Edgell, 22 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 23 Riley Lumb, 24 Ben Littlewood, 25 Ned McCormack, 26 Max Simpson.