Richie Myler delivers buoyant New Year message to Hull FC fans

RICHIE MYLER has promised a “bright new era” for Hull FC in a New Year message to the club’s supporters.

Hull begin 2025 under new ownership after Adam Pearson handed full control to businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood.

It is also the first full season with Myler as director of rugby, and Hull are seeking to rebound from their worst Super League campaign in 2024 when they won only three matches.

Despite recent struggles, he has reported strong support from fans in memberships and retail sales.

Myler said: “Their support over the past three months has been incredible, with over 7,500 supporters having committed to the Black and Whites for 2025, significantly higher figure than this time last year (they reached over 8,000 in total).

“That support has also been replicated with a huge upturn in retail revenue, with one of our most successful festive retail periods for many years.”

Myler has led the off-season recruitment which has seen ten new players join a squad led by new Australian coach John Cartwright.

“We are positively navigating the start of a bright new era for Hull FC – while we are pleased with the progress being made behind-the-scenes and on the training field, there is much hard-work ahead of us over the coming months,” he said.

“However, I am buoyed by the fact we have an incredibly passionate and proud group of people here at the club, including our new board, pulling together to restore our collective pride in our badge.

“On the training field, we’re already seeing the positive impacts of the additions we have made to the playing roster and our coaching ranks.

“We’ve added some proven leaders and winners, and we’re already seeing the likes of John Asiata, Jordan Rapana and Aidan Sezer having a positive impact on the playing group – particularly our promising crop of young players.

“John Cartwright, with the support of (assistant coach) Simon Grix, (head of physical performance) Tom Bennett, and the returning Andy Last (back from Catalans as assistant), have revamped and refreshed our training schedule.

“The players are looking fitter, stronger, and more robust this pre-season, and our new facility at the University of Hull playing an important role in bringing together and uniting our playing group.”