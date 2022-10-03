Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin among six UK-based players in Papua New Guinea squad

Papua New Guinea have named their 24-man squad for the World Cup, featuring six players based in the UK.

Leeds Rhinos’ back-row Rhyse Martin is joined by Leigh Centurions trio Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam and Nene Macdonald, fresh from achieving promotion to Super League.

London Broncos prop Wellington Albert and Doncaster halfback Watson Boas have also been picked by Kumuls coach Stanley Tepend.

The PNG squad is headlined by Melbourne Storm backs Xavier Coates and Justin Lam, as well as South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Alex Johnston who has topped the NRL’s scoring charts two seasons running with 30 tries in each.

Papua New Guinea squad: Wellington Albert (London Broncos), Jacob Alick (Gold Coast Titans), Keven Appo (PNG Hunters), Watson Boas (Doncaster), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Edene Gebbie (Townsville Blackhawks), Edwin Ipape (Leigh Centurions), Zev John (Central Queensland Capras), Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lachlan Lam (Leigh Centurions), Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks), Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Sylvester Namo (PNG Hunters), Jimmy Ngutlik (Western Suburbs Magpies), Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Daniel Russell (Brisbane Tigers), Jeremiah Simbiken (Redcliffe Dolphins), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters), Sherwin Tanabi (PNG Hunters), Wesser Tenza (PNG Hunters), Emmanuel Waine (PNG Hunters), Mckenzie Yei (Central Queensland Capras).