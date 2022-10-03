Sylvain Houles to remain Toulouse Olympique boss in Championship

Toulouse Olympique have announced that Sylvain Houles will remain as head coach next season.

Houles has been in charge of the club since 2013, including through their whole passage through the English pyramid.

He led them to promotion to Super League in 2021 only for them to be relegated in their first season in the top tier, but Houles has now committed to staying as boss as they seek an immediate return.

“Despite the disappointment of relegation to the Championship, we learned a lot this season in Super League, and we will use it to return to it as soon as possible,” said Houles.

Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain added: “I am very happy to see Sylvain stay with us, we are very grateful for his loyalty to the club.”