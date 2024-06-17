Leeds Rhinos set for largest attendance in four years against Leigh Leopards

LEEDS RHINOS will be heading for their largest attendance for four years when they welcome Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

That’s because the fixture will be dedicated to the late Leeds legend Rob Burrow CBE, who sadly passed away over a week ago.

The stadium is set to be at capacity for the first time since the testimonial game back in January 2020 when Burrow made his final appearance at the famous home of Leeds Rhinos.

Burrow’s family and his former team mates will be in attendance including overseas stars Ali Lauitiiti, Danny Buderus and Andrew Dunemann flying in for the night.

The Rhinos will also be welcoming members of the MND community to the game to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.

