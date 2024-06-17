Ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur wants move to named Super League club

FORMER Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur wants a move to Super League – but only if Leeds Rhinos come calling, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 50-year-old had spent his entire coaching career with the Eels before being axed unceremoniously earlier in the season after a decade with the club, but it’s not the NRL where Arthur sees his future.

Instead, Super League is looking a rather attractive prospect for the veteran, with League Express revealing that Arthur wants the Leeds job which is interesting considering the fact that current Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith is under considerable pressure.

That’s especially true when taking into account that Leeds went down 18-10 to bottom-side Hull FC on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, during Arthur’s in charge of Parramatta, the 50-year-old had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws.

