Leeds Rhinos set for ‘significant development’ announcement

LEEDS RHINOS are set for an announcement about a ‘significant development’ this week, with members of the media invited to a major press conference.

Chairman Paul Caddick and chief executive Gary Hetherington will both be in attendance for what is expected to be a revelation of seismic news concerning Headingley Stadium for the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds fans will be keen for some good news following a poor end to the 2023 Super League season, with the Rhinos finishing outside the play-offs just a year after making it all the way to Old Trafford.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.