Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last appointed to new coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last has been appointed in a new coaching role following his departure from The Jungle.

The current England assistant coach will join Catalans Dragons to replace Sam Moa who will leave the club at the end of the season.

Last made his debut as head coach for Hull FC in 2020 before joining the England team staff ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Appointed assistant coach at Wakefield in 2021, he moved to Lee Radford’s staff the season after at Castleford.

Last was sacked by Castleford in August after a heavy home defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

The former Hull man said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to be joining the Catalans Dragons and I am really excited to be part of Steve’s (McNamara) coaching team.

“The opportunity to work at a huge club with the quality of player the club has for the 2024 season was something I just wanted to be part of. I’m going to embrace the French culture and hope to help the club continue its consistent results and performances it’s had in recent seasons.”

Steve McNamara said: “Andy will be an outstanding addition to our staff. His experience in many roles, attention to detail and professionalism will be a huge asset for us.

“As the current England assistant coach I am sure he will not only enhance what we already do but will also challenge our thinking in all areas of our preparation and performance.”

