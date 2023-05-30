Leeds Rhinos set to appeal James McDonnell punching ban following St Helens clash

LEEDS RHINOS are set to appeal the punching ban handed to James McDonnell following the West Yorkshire club’s clash with St Helens last Friday night.

McDonnell was sent off by referee Liam Moore as the Leeds-Saints clash spilled over into Golden Point with the Leeds forward accused of punching Jonny Lomax.

The back-rower was subsequently handed a two-match ban by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel as well as a £250 fine, but now Leeds are set to appeal that decision ahead of their clash with Castleford Tigers at the Magic Weekend on Saturday, the RFL has since confirmed to League Express.

McDonnell is also set to miss Leeds’ clash with Wakefield Trinity the week after, but there is a chance that the former Wigan Warriors man could have his ban extended if the Operational Rules Tribunal gives a ‘frivolous’ appeal verdict tonight.