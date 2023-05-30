French Elite One Grand Final between Carcassonne and Limoux attracts brilliant attendance

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love being able to look at attendances and see how these compare to other fixtures as well as other home games concerning their clubs.

In terms of French rugby league, popularity of the 13-man code continues to grow with both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique registering great crowds in Super League.

When looking at domestic French rugby league, too, the numbers are looking more impressive as the years pass by with the Elite One competition coming to a head at Narbonne over the weekend.

AS Carcassonne and Limoux Grizzlies went head-to-head in the showpiece event as the likes of former Super League stars Morgan Escare (Carcassonne) and Jason Clark (Limoux) took to the field basked in sunshine.

And fans flocked to the event too, with 8,221 supporters making their way to Narbonne to watch the Grizzlies become champions, according to Catalan Media.

The appetite for French rugby league begins to grow with the division able to attract ex-Super League and NRL quality in the shape of James Segeyaro and Corey Norman as well as the likes of James Maloney, Escare and Clark.

The future is definitely bright!