Leeds Rhinos set to hand debut to new signing as squads named for Friday’s Super League games

Leeds Rhinos could hand a debut to new loan signing Yusuf Aydin when they travel to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old has signed from Wakefield Trinity on a two-week deal, with fellow props Matt Prior, Zane Tetevano, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha all currently suspended.

Aydin has been named in Rohan Smith’s 20-man squad, along with Bodene Thompson and Liam Tindall who return from suspension and a facial injury respectively.

The trio replace Prior and halfbacks Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, who are ruled out by thigh and hand injuries respectively, while Kruise Leeming (foot) and Tom Briscoe (ankle) remain sidelined and Harry Newman is also banned after failing in his second appeal.

Toulouse make two changes to their 21-man squad as Mathieu Jussaume and James Cunningham return to contention.

They replace Anthony Marion and Eloi Pelissier, while Toulouse are still without Lloyd White (back) and Andrew Dixon (adductor).

Castleford Tigers welcome Gareth O’Brien back into their squad for the visit of Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s other Super League contest.

O’Brien has been out with a calf injury since the beginning of June but replaces the suspended Liam Watts in the only change to Lee Radford’s group.

The Tigers remain without Jordan Turner (shoulder), Jake Trueman, Callum McLelland and Ryan Hampshire (all knee).

Warrington are without Gareth Widdop following his season-ending shoulder injury, with Tom Whitehead replacing him in the only change to Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad for the trip to his former club.

Jack Hughes is also out with a shoulder injury along with Joe Philbin (knee), while Mike Cooper and Kyle Amor haven’t been included.

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Saturday 3pm

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 27 Riley Dean, 31 Tom Whitehead, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 35 Matty Nicholson.

Toulouse Olympique v Leeds Rhinos – Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday 7pm (UK time)

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dom Peyroux, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Balmas, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker, 34 Yusuf Aydin.